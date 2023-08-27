Amarnath Yatra’s holy Chhari Mubarak sets off for the shrine

On Saturday, the revered saffron-robed mace of Lord Shiva, famously known as “Chhari Mubarak,” commenced its journey from here to Pahalgam, marking a significant step towards the special prayers scheduled for August 31. These prayers will signify the conclusion of the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage. The Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji began its pilgrimage from Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara, preceded by special rituals at the Dashnami Akhara temple.

The custodian of the holy mace, Mahant Deependra Giri, is overseeing its journey towards the holy cave shrine nestled in the South Kashmir Himalayas. The mace is destined to be part of the ceremonial rituals on the morning of ‘Shravan-Purnima’ on August 31. The journey involves overnight halts at Pahalgam over the weekend, Chandanwari on August 28, Sheshnag on August 29, and Panchtarani on August 30.