Body of 10-year-old boy discovered in BJP MP’s Assam home; suicide suspected

Police reported that a 10-year-old boy’s body was found in BJP MP Rajdeep Roy’s home in Silchar, Assam, on Saturday. According to Cachar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Subrata Sen, the victim was found with a cloth tied around the neck.

The victim’s mother, who was originally from the Dholai area, spent two and a half years working as a domestic helper in the BJP leader’s home.

Rajdeep Roy claims he was warned of a “emergency” at his residence. He said that a boy’s body was found hanging at his house, and that this led to his being sent to the hospital, where medical staff proclaimed him dead.

According to India Today NE, the body was transported to Silchar Medical College for a post-mortem by police officers.

‘I was informed of an emergency at home and I rushed back. Upon reaching home, I discovered that there was a family in my residence. They were workers and they had two children — a boy studying in Class 5 and a girl in Class 8,’ Rajdeep Roy said.

‘After some time, I came to know that the young boy had allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself. We immediately informed the police and they took the boy’s body for medical examination. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased,’ he said.

‘The family was residing on the first floor of the building. The young boy was well-mannered and I had personally enrolled him in school. His mother is a responsible parent. She said the family had shared a meal together. As the mother and daughter were leaving, the boy asked for his mother’s phone as they were stepping out,’ the BJP leader said.

‘When they returned after half an hour, they found the door locked from inside,’ he further said.