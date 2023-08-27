Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’: A Long-Awaited Project Finally Comes to Life

“Delving into Dulquer Salmaan’s Passion Project: Unveiling the ‘King of Kotha’

In an exclusive conversation with Manorama, Dulquer Salmaan opens up about his ambitious venture ‘King of Kotha,’ which stands as a monumental challenge as both actor and producer. The project’s evolution was marked by extensive discussions that shaped its current form. Drawing from past experiences, Dulquer’s confidence grew to tackle this large-scale film. Notably, the partnership with Zee Studios and Wayfarer films fortified their determination, and the enthusiastic response to the first-look poster fueled the anticipation. With unwavering dedication, the team aspires to transform this high-budget production into a captivating cinematic experience, promising an enthralling gangster drama.”

“Unveiling ‘King of Kotha’

Set in the fictional village of Kotha, the film crafts a canvas of crime and lawlessness. Dulquer remarks on the village’s integral role as a character itself, contributing to the narrative’s immersive ambiance. The meticulously developed characters and setting synergistically elevate the storytelling.”

“Abhilash Joshiy: A Childhood Companion

Reflecting on their deep-rooted friendship, Dulquer fondly recalls his enduring bond with director Abhilash Joshiy. From their earliest days, cinema was a shared passion, and this enthusiasm propelled them to experiment with filmmaking even during college. Abhilash’s journey from being VKP’s assistant to directing ‘King of Kotha’ exemplifies his meticulous approach, culminating in a narrative that captivated Dulquer.”

“Nurturing ‘King of Kotha’

While Abhilash was persistent in his pursuit of a compelling story, it took several years for the premise of ‘King of Kotha’ to crystallize. Dulquer’s discerning eye guided the process, leading to a seamless collaboration. The pivotal one-liner that encapsulated the essence of the film was the turning point in their creative journey.”

“A Tapestry of Talent: Second-Generation Artists

Dulquer acknowledges the presence of accomplished artists like Shammi Thilakan and Gokul Suresh in ‘King of Kotha.’ Their inclusion was organic, as the film demanded familiar faces to enhance its fabric. The collective prowess of these artists enriched the project.”

“Exploring New Horizons: ‘Guns and Gulaabs’

Dulquer’s curiosity led him to embrace the web series format, citing his appreciation for shows like ‘Scam,’ ‘1992,’ and ‘Delhi Crime.’ The distinct shooting approach allowed for a deeper immersion in character portrayal, and although challenging, the experience was rewarding. Grappling with Hindi dialogues posed a minor hurdle.”

“A Dream Collaboration with Mammootty

Expressing his desire to collaborate with his father, Mammootty, Dulquer envisions a special project in the future. Presently engrossed in their individual ventures, the notion of working together remains a cherished aspiration, contingent on a remarkable script and Mammootty’s decision.”

Dulquer’s insights provide a captivating glimpse into the journey behind ‘King of Kotha’ and his evolving perspectives as an actor and producer.”