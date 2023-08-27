Former UK culture minister Nadine Dorries formally resigns as a Conservative MP

Former UK culture minister Nadine Dorries has officially resigned as a Conservative MP and accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of “lowering the dignity of his position” by criticizing her, as reported by British media. In a statement released late on Saturday (August 26), Dorries, who represents the Mid Bedfordshire constituency, declared her resignation, saying, “I will inform the chancellor of my intention to take the Chiltern Hundreds, allowing the writ to be moved on September 4th for the anticipated byelection.”

The Treasury has confirmed receipt of her decision to step down. This development has paved the way for another potentially difficult byelection for the Conservative Party, according to The Guardian’s report.

Dorries’ resignation letter, published in the Mail, accused Sunak of endangering her personal safety by fueling a public backlash against her. She revealed that the police had visited her residence the previous week, cautioning her about a security threat.

“What has actually been accomplished or achieved?” Dorries inquired. She criticized Sunak, who occupies the prime minister’s office without being elected and without a single vote, even from his own party members.

“You lack a mandate from the people, and the government is directionless. The nation’s goodwill has been squandered for what purpose?” she questioned.

Continuing her criticism of Sunak, Dorries asserted that the prime minister’s actions have exposed around 200 of her fellow MPs to a potential electoral setback and jeopardized their livelihoods. She claimed that, in his eagerness to become prime minister, Sunak prioritized his personal ambition over the country’s stability and its economy.

Dorries had announced her intention to resign eleven weeks ago but had remained an MP while she investigated the reasons behind not being offered a seat in the upper house of parliament.

Recently, Prime Minister Sunak had rebuked Dorries for not adequately representing her constituents. According to LBC’s report, Sunak stated, “I believe constituents deserve an MP who stands up for them…”

“It’s about ensuring your MP engages with you, represents you, whether that’s speaking in parliament or being available in their constituencies for surgeries, responding to your letters,” Sunak added.

When questioned if his comments implied Dorries was failing her constituents, the prime minister responded, “Well, presently people are not being adequately represented.”