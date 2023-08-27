India launch date of Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV announced: Details

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz has announced the India launch date of its EQE SUV. The all-electric SUV will be launched din the Indian markets on September 15. This is the third EV by the German auto maker in India after EQB SUV and EQS sedan models.

The EQE SUV, built upon the innovative EVA (electric vehicle architecture) platform. The EQE SUV comes with a 90.6kWh battery pack, which powers rear- or rear and front-mounted electric motors depending on the grade. The base EQE SUV 350+ comes with a rear-mounted electric motor that offers 292PS of power and 565Nm of torque. The EQE SUV 500 4Matic comes with twin electric motors, which offer 408PS of power and 858Nm of torque. The EQE SUV offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 590km on a single charge.

The new SUV comes with a centre screen measuring 17.7-inch offering a plethora of controls and functions, including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passenger gets a personal screen, measuring 12.3-inch in size, for video playback and game support. The third screen is a 12.3-inch unit that serves the driver with vital vehicle information. EQE SUV comes packed with Dolby Atmos sound system, energising comfort package, in-built perfume diffusers, adaptive air suspension, panoramic glass sunroof, capacitive steering controls, configurable ambient lighting and powered front seats with memory.