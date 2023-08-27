IRCTC announces Vaishno Devi package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have announced a new tour package. IRCTC will operate a Vaishno Devi travel package.

Passengers will be provided 3rd AC compartment and get a stay in the Taj Vivanta or any other similar equivalent hotel. The packages include train travel, accommodation, meals, and sightseeing.

The cost for the Mata Vaishnodevi package depends on occupancy. For single occupancy, the rent is Rs 10,395 per person. For double occupancy, the rent is Rs 7,855 per person. And for triple occupancy, the rent is Rs 6,795 per person. The cost of a child with a bed between the ages of 5 and 11 will be Rs 6160 per child. The cost for each child who does not have a bed is Rs 5145.

IRCTC, the Indian Railways’ tourism wing, has been promoting rail-based tourism in India since 1999. IRCTC offers a wide range of packages, from budget-friendly options to luxurious ones. The packages range from Rs 900 per day to USD 900 per day.