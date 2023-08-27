Migrant worker from India sues his employers in Singapore for negligence after he fell off an overcrowded lorry

An Indian migrant worker in Singapore successfully filed a negligence lawsuit against his employers after he suffered an accident falling off an overcrowded lorry in 2021. As reported by CNN on Sunday (August 27), Ramalingam Murugan, 37 years old, had his lawyer Muhamad Ashraf Syed Ansarai state that the incident caused him considerable pain. Ansarai pointed out, “He hurt himself while descending from an overcrowded lorry – a seemingly simple action that turned out to be risky.”

“However, it’s not unusual for companies, especially those in heavy construction, to overlook risk assessments,” he added.

On January 3, 2021, Murugan, hailing from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, fractured his leg while disembarking from an overcrowded truck. Referring to court documents, the article stated that Murugan and at least 24 other workers were transported on the back of the lorry from their dormitory to a worksite. He was the fourth to disembark from the vehicle, and it was raining that day.

In court, he testified that he was pushed by another worker who was rushing to take cover from the rain. This caused him to lose his balance and fracture his right leg. The 37-year-old underwent surgery and had to take medical leave for five months.

Last year, Murugan initiated a lawsuit against his employer, Rigel Marine Services, seeking $73,500 in damages. He argued that the company failed to establish or enforce a safe transportation system for him and other workers, neglecting risk assessments to identify potential dangers.

However, Rigel Marine Services denied these allegations, attributing the accident to the man’s carelessness. The company also counter-claimed for the medical expenses and leave wages they had covered for Murugan, according to CNN.

Despite the company’s defense, District Judge Tan May Tee ruled in favor of Murugan. Judge Tee stated that the company had clearly breached its duty and that the man was pushed by his co-workers due to a lack of proper supervision and order during disembarking.

Judge Tee found no contributory negligence on Murugan’s part, emphasizing that the vehicle was “not designed to carry more than 22 persons at the time.”

Murugan released a statement through his lawyer, expressing his anticipation for the resolution of the matter and his hopes for reasonable compensation for his injuries. Meanwhile, Judge Tee indicated that the awarded damages would be evaluated at a later stage.