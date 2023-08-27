Onam 2023: Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways will operate more special trains during Onam. The national transporter took this decision to cater the heavy passenger rush during the festival.These trains are being operated by South Western Railway (SWR) and South Central Railway (SCR) zones.

List of special trains on Onam festival:-

Train number 06569 SMVT Bengaluru–Mangaluru Central Special is being operated by SWR zone. The train will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 16:35 hrs o­n August 28, 2023 (Monday) and reach Mangaluru Central at 09:30 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

In return, train number 06570 Mangaluru Central – SMVT Bengaluru Special Fare Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 20:05 hrs o­n August 29, 2023 (Tuesday) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 11:45hrs, the next day (1 Service).

Also Read: India launch date of Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV announced: Details

The train will have 02- AC Two Tier Coaches, 07- AC Three Tier Coaches, 10- Sleeper Class Coaches, 02- General Second Class Coaches, 02- Luggage cum Brake Van Cum Second Class Coach(Divyangjan Friendly).

The train will halt at Bangarapet, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad and Kasaragod.

Kacheguda–Kollam–Kacheguda Special:-

The 07044 Kacheguda–Kollam Special is being operated by the South Central Railway zone. The train will leave Kacheguda at 17:30 hrs on August 28, 2023 (Monday) and reach Kollam at 23:20 hrs, the Next day (1 service).

Train number 07045 Kollam – Kacheguda Special Fare Special will leave Kollam at 19:00 hrs o­n August 30, 2023 (Wednesday) and reach Kacheguda at 00:30 hrs, the Third day (1 Service).

The train will have 01- AC First Class Coach, 02- AC Two Tier Coaches, 04- AC Three Tier Coaches, 09- Sleeper Class Coaches, 03- General Second Class Coaches & 02- Second Class Coaches(Divyangjan Friendly).

The train will stop at Secunderabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Seram, Chittapur, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Alwaye, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chengannur, Mavelikara, and Kayamkulam.