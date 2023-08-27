Open to Constructive Criticism: Nivin Pauly Embraces Feedback

Nivin Pauly recently opened up about his experience while working on ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co’ in an exclusive conversation with Manorama. The film’s teaser featured the tagline ‘The Good Thief’ – a portrayal of his character’s altruistic thieving tendencies. Reflecting on the role, Nivin shared, “My character is a good-hearted thief. He and his gang loot from the rich and help those in need. The film is a full-length comic entertainer.”

Detailing the shooting process, Nivin highlighted that the entire film was shot in the Middle East, the setting of the unfolding story. Shooting in the desert posed its challenges due to the scorching heat and sand storms, yet the experience was peppered with enjoyable moments. “There were many scenes that had to be shot in the desert. Heat and sand storms did create issues for us. Having said that we had a lot of fun during the shoot,” Nivin shared.

Comparing his character to the Robinhood-like appeal of Kayamkulam Kochunni, Nivin explained, “There is compassion in robbing the rich and giving to the poor. I play a similar character in Ramachandra Boss & Co. This is Haneef Adeni’s film after Micheal.”

Addressing the buzz around ‘Action Hero Biju 2,’ Nivin revealed that the sequel is indeed in the works as an “Action Family Entertainer.” He mentioned that the writing process is currently underway, and the shoot will commence once pending projects are wrapped up.

Speaking about audience expectations, Nivin expressed, “We pick films with the hope that the audiences will love what we pick. People’s tastes are changing. They are expressing their opinions on social media. But that should be constructive criticism. Healthy discussions are useful for the betterment of cinema. And I always welcome such suggestions.”