Punjab government in Pakistan closes 10 Lahore theatres for indecent performances

The Punjab provincial government in Pakistan has taken the step of closing down around 10 major commercial theaters in Lahore, alleging that these venues were promoting obscenity through performances involving women dancers. This move follows the recent ban on 25 female stage dancers/actresses and the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against two of them for engaging in “vulgar dances.” The dancers are now facing potential bans lasting up to a decade.

Amir Mir, the Punjab government’s Spokesperson and Information Minister, stated that the decision to seal the theaters was prompted by the theaters’ persistent promotion of indecency despite having given written commitments to the contrary. He added that similar monitoring and actions were being contemplated for theaters in other parts of the Punjab province. Furthermore, the provincial government intends to amend the Drama Act to introduce a permanent ban on dances in theaters.

The Information Minister also suggested that stage dancers involved in such indecency could face bans lasting from five to ten years. However, a theater owner criticized the government’s stance, labeling it as “very harsh” and likening its actions to acting as a moral police force. The owner emphasized that theater attendance typically hinges on dance performances, and he urged the government to reconsider its approach to avoid negatively impacting individuals connected to the industry.