Redmi launches new RAM and storage option of Redmi A2+ in India: Details

Mumbai: Redmi has introduced a new RAM and storage option for the Redmi A2+ in India. The Chinese brand has launched the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration of the smartphone. The new Redmi A2+ variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 8,499 on mi.com. It is also available for purchase via Amazon, MI.com, and Xiaomi retail partners. Redmi A2+ is offered in Classic Black, Sea Green, and Aqua Blue colours. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the handset is currently priced at Rs. 7,999.

The Redmi A2+ sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. It also features memory fusion technology that allows users to borrow up to 3GB of RAM from the storage and use it as expandable RAM. The handset supports dual SIM and runs on Android 13.

The Redmi A2+ comes with an AI-backed dual rear camera setup headlined by an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a QVGA camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a bundled charger.