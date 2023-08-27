Sennheiser launches Ambeo Soundbar Plus and Ambeo Sub in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Sennheiser launched Ambeo Soundbar Plus and the Ambeo Sub in India. These audio devices were initially released at the 2022 IFA in Berlin. Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is priced in India at Rs. 1,39,990 while the Sennheiser Ambeo Sub is priced at Rs. 69,990. Both the soundbar and the subwoofer are available for sale through the Sennheiser India website, Amazon and other leading electronic stores.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus features a 7.1.4-channel configuration that entirely fits within the single bar speaker. The system’s overall sound output is 400W, and it supports HDMI eARC, HDMI pass through, Optical Audio (S/PDIF), and Stereo RCA connectivity. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio format.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus also supports Apple AirPlay 2, inbuilt Chromecast, and Spotify Connect. The Ambeo Sub wireless subwoofer can be used in tandem with the Ambeo Plus as an optional upgrade if users want a more enhanced and bass-heavy sound experience. It has a rated sound output of 350W and can also be customised using the Sennheiser Smart Control app.