Sikkim ministers inspect landslide-affected regions in Soreng Gyalshing districts

Sikkim’s Power Minister M N Sherpa and Agriculture Minister Lok Nath Sharma conducted visits to Soreng and Gyalshing, respectively, on Saturday to oversee the rescue and relief efforts in areas affected by landslides in the two districts. Accompanied by local officials, Sherpa assessed the landslide-affected regions in Daramdin Block and engaged with the local residents. He reassured them that the district administration would extend all necessary assistance to the affected families. As an MLA from Darindon assembly constituency of Soreng district, Sherpa directed the district collector to evaluate the extent of damage caused by the recent landslides and heavy rainfall, and to promptly offer relief to those in need.

Sherpa conducted detailed inspections in areas like Suntalay Gaon, Orange Village, Lower Tikpur, Bangay Tar, Chyangba Gaon, and Siktam. He issued instructions to immediately relocate affected families to safer locations and facilitated compensation for two households with damaged houses. Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Sharma, representing Gyalshing Bermiok, visited the site along the Gyalshing-Legship Highway that was ravaged by a landslide on August 21. He supervised the ongoing restoration work and urged officials to expedite the process. Sharma also encouraged them to propose an alternative road to ensure public convenience during the monsoon season. The heavy rainfall-induced landslides led to significant damage to the highway, resulting in casualties and widespread destruction of roads and properties across various parts of Sikkim.