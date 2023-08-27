Tour operator charged for transporting gas cylinder illegally in Madurai train fire incident

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has filed a criminal case against a tour operator for allegedly illegally carrying a cooking gas cylinder in connection with the Madurai train fire incident that resulted in the death of 9 individuals.

According to a statement from Southern Railway, the GRP has registered the case against the tour operator under various sections of the IPC and Railways Act for the unauthorized transportation of a cooking gas cylinder in the tourist coach. Additionally, Southern Railway, in collaboration with IRCTC, will arrange air travel for the surviving passengers to return to Lucknow.

Tragedy struck when a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment at Madurai railway station, leading to the deaths of at least ten pilgrims who were en route to Rameswaram. The victims had begun their pilgrimage from Lucknow in a private party coach and were primarily from Lucknow and its surrounding areas.