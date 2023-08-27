Tour operator faces charges after Madurai train mishap due to ‘illegal’ gas cylinder carriage.

A tour operator is facing a criminal case, registered by the Government Railway Police (GRP), over the alleged illegal transportation of a cooking gas cylinder connected to the tragic Madurai train fire that claimed the lives of nine individuals.

According to a statement from Southern Railway, “In relation to the ‘illegal smuggling’ of a cooking gas cylinder in the tourist coach by the tour operator, a criminal case has been filed by the GRP under various sections of the IPC and the Railways Act.”

Additionally, Southern Railway, in collaboration with IRCTC, will arrange air travel for surviving passengers to return to Lucknow.

The railway authorities have meticulously adhered to all essential medical and legal procedures to transport the deceased bodies by air to Lucknow.

The devastating incident occurred when a fire erupted within a stationary train compartment at the railway station in Madurai during the early hours of Saturday. The victims, who were en route to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu for pilgrimage, had begun their journey from Lucknow the previous week. The majority of them were residents of Lucknow and its neighboring areas.