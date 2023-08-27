TVS launches new premium e-scooter in India: Price, features

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company has launched its second electric scooter in India. The new scooter named TVS X is launched at an introductory price of Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The company also said to offer a 950W portable charger at Rs 16,275 and a 3-KW smart home charger is also available as an option. Pre-bookings were already started in India and delivery will begin in India from November 2023.

The TVS X is based on the company’s new ‘Xleton’ architecture. It uses an all-new aluminium alloy frame. The e-scooter has a wheelbase of 1,285 mm and a ground clearance of 175 mm. The seat is set at a height of 770 mm and has an underseat storage capacity of 19 litres.

The TVS X uses a 4.44 kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery pack. The battery offers a range of 140 km. It powers a ram-air-cooled permanent magnet mid-drive motor. The engine generates a power of 9.38 BHP and a peak output of 14.75 BHP. There are three riding modes: Xtealth, Xtride and Xonic. The scooter can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 2.6 seconds and 0-60 km/h in 4.5 seconds. It has a top speed is 105 km/h.

The battery can be recharged 50% in less than an hour with a 3 kW home charger. It takes about 3 hours and 40 minutes to charge the battery to 80% using a 950-watt charger.

The e-scooter comes with a telescopic fork at the front and a single-sided swingarm with an offset mono-shock at the rear. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels shod with 100/80 and 110/80 section tyres at the front and rear, respectively. Braking is handled by 220 mm front and 195 mm rear disc brakes, supported by single-channel ABS.

The new scooter comes with 10.25-inch touchscreen instrument console with an in-built NavPro navigation system. It supports games, live video streaming and browsing. Safety features include anti-theft alarm, speed limiter, overspeed alerts, fall alert, geo-fencing, auto-locking, tow alert, live vehicle location sharing and a PIN-based unlocking system. It also gets cruise control.