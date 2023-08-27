Under India’s G20 leadership, the forum became more inclusive: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned during his monthly radio broadcast, “Mann Ki Baat,” that India’s presidency of the G20 has fostered inclusivity within the forum. He highlighted that India’s presidency has been characterized as a “people’s presidency,” emphasizing the country’s preparation for the upcoming G20 leaders summit in Delhi next month. Modi stated that the event is set to witness the largest-ever participation in the history of the G20 Summit, with leaders from 40 countries and various global organizations attending.

Modi underscored the significant role played by engagement groups representing academia, civil society, youth, women, parliamentarians, entrepreneurs, and individuals connected with urban administration within the G20 framework. He highlighted that more than 1.5 crore people have been engaged in G20-related activities across India, leading to the creation of two world records. Notably, a new world record was set by involving 1.25 lakh students from 800 schools in the G20 Quiz held in Varanasi. Additionally, 450 Lambani artisans showcased their skills by creating approximately 1,800 ‘Unique Patches,’ contributing to the artistic diversity of India.

Modi discussed various initiatives that reflect India’s cultural richness, including a ‘Saree Walkathon’ in Surat that involved 15,000 women from 15 states, promoting both the textile industry and the “Vocal for Local” campaign. He pointed out the positive impact of the G20 meeting in Srinagar, citing a significant increase in tourist numbers to Kashmir. The prime minister called upon all citizens to collaborate in ensuring the success of the G20 Summit, which will take place in Delhi from September 9 to 10. Despite potential inconveniences due to the presence of world leaders, Modi urged the people of Delhi to contribute to the event’s triumph and the country’s glory.