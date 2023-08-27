Venice Film Festival celebrates its 80th edition but many stars may be missing

As the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival approaches next week, the absence of numerous Hollywood stars due to an ongoing strike could potentially shift the spotlight to controversial directors like Roman Polanski and Woody Allen. Commencing on Wednesday, the festival has gained significance as a crucial platform for launching Oscar campaigns, often featuring glamorous shots of celebrities arriving by gondola.

However, the ongoing strike involving Hollywood actors and writers, the largest industry walk-out in over six decades, has resulted in a ban on most stars from participating in publicity-related activities.

Due to the strike, prominent figures such as Emma Stone, starring in “Poor Things” as a Frankenstein-like character, and Bradley Cooper, who directs and stars in “Maestro” about conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, will be absent from their Venice premieres.

Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, leads in the biopic “Ferrari” directed by Michael Mann, have received an exemption from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) since the film was made outside the studio system. Despite this, they may choose to stay home in solidarity.

Nevertheless, the films will still be showcased, and numerous renowned directors are expected to attend as they vie for the coveted top prize, the Golden Lion, which will be announced on September 9.

Sofia Coppola presents another biopic, “Priscilla,” focused on Elvis Presley’s wife. Meanwhile, David Fincher returns to the Lido with “The Killer,” over two decades after “Fight Club” was met with boos at the festival, only to later achieve cult status.

The only major film affected by the strike is “Challengers,” a tennis romance featuring Zendaya, originally set as the festival’s opening night film, but now postponed to the following year.

Amid the lack of star-centered gossip, the inclusion of Woody Allen and Roman Polanski in the out-of-competition section has generated considerable attention. Allen, despite being cleared by police of alleged assault on his adopted daughter in the 1990s, has faced criticism in the MeToo era and has been shunned by Hollywood. Polanski, a fugitive from the US due to a 1970s rape conviction, is also featured.

Festival director Alberto Barbera defended their inclusion, emphasizing their clearance by investigators. He acknowledged the complexity of Polanski’s case but differentiated between an individual’s personal responsibilities and their artistic output.

Despite the strike’s impact, the festival continues with out-of-competition premieres, including a 40-minute Wes Anderson film based on a Roald Dahl tale and a new feature from indie favorite Richard Linklater titled “Hit Man.” Additionally, “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,” the final film from William Friedkin, who recently passed away at 87, is being screened out of competition.

The Hollywood strike, initiated in July after failed negotiations with studios, aligns with writers who have been striking since May. Their demands revolve around addressing diminishing pay in the streaming era and the challenges posed by artificial intelligence.