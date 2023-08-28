After winning World Athletics Gold, Neeraj Chopra received high appreciation

Neeraj Chopra, an Olympic winner, is receiving many congratulations after capturing a historic gold medal in the men’s javelin throw competition at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

As the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the World Championships in any discipline, Chopra’s achievement is hailed as a ‘historic moment.’ Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri referred to Chopra’s accomplishment as the ‘golden arm at work again,’ while Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a ‘unparalleled excellence.’

‘The talented Neeraj Chopra exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the gold at the World Athletics Championships,’ PM Modi tweeted.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri wrote, ‘Historic! The golden arm at work again! Our popular youth icon and javelin ace Neeraj Chopra wins India’s first-ever World Athletics Championships Gold Medal! A proud moment of celebration! Heartiest congratulations champion!’

The achievement would be remembered ‘forever in Indian sporting history,’ according to Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

‘Neeraj Chopra does it again! 88.17 metres for the gold medal. The golden boy of Indian athletics wins the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. With this, Neeraj Chopra becomes the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. The entire nation is proud of your achievements and this moment will be remembered forever in Indian sporting history,’ the minister said.

Chopra, a Subedar, was praised for ‘making us proud again’ by the Indian Army.

With a throw of 88.17 metres, Subedar Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the men’s javelin event at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, the Indian Army congratulated him. In the Indian Army, Chopra is a Junior Commissioned Officer Subedar (JCO).

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, remarked that it was ‘a remarkable feat that will inspire future generations.’

‘Double the titles, double the pride. Neeraj Chopra making history for India as the first to hold both Olympic and World Champion titles,’ Kejriwal said.

Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, also praised Chopra for his accomplishment. Chopra is a native of the state.

‘Heartiest congratulations to India’s shining star Neeraj Chopra, who has created history yet again by becoming the first Indian athlete to win the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships, breaking records with a spectacular javelin throw of 88.17 meters! We are all extremely proud of you,’ said.

