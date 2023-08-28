Britney Spears and Sam Asghari part ways after 14 months of marriage

After a 14-month marriage, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have ended their relationship, and since news of their divorce emerged, a series of startling details have come to light. Among the recent revelations is a reported intense altercation between the former couple, during which Spears reportedly sustained a significant head injury.

This shocking disclosure was unveiled in the recent Fox TV special titled “Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair.”

During the special, Harvey Levin, the founder of TMZ, disclosed inside information about the incident that allegedly resulted in Spears suffering a head injury requiring stitches. Levin claimed that an altercation unfolded in a hotel room between Spears and Sam Asghari, escalating to the point where she tripped and struck a coffee table, causing her head to crack open. “She needed stitches,” Levin said.

However, the validity of this revelation remains unverified. A source told Page Six that the described incident never took place. The source affirmed, “This did not happen,” further asserting that Spears and Asghari have “never even been to London together.”

While Britney and Sam have both addressed their divorce on social media, they reportedly no longer communicate in person, with their lawyers handling all communications. Sources have indicated that their relationship turned contentious after Sam moved out of their shared residence.

Adding to the escalating situation, Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ estranged husband, has accused the singer of violently attacking him while he was asleep. Asghari has alleged that Spears physically assaulted him, resulting in a black eye. Reportedly, Asghari claimed that during an incident earlier this year, Spears “flew off the handle and began punching him.”

Sam filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple officially split three weeks prior, on July 28th.