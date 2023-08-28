China to lift the requirement for incoming travellers to present a negative COVID-19 test result

China is preparing to eliminate the necessity for incoming travelers to provide a negative COVID-19 test result. On Monday, August 28, China announced that starting Wednesday, August 30, individuals arriving in the country will not have to undergo a predeparture antigen test for COVID-19.

This decision represents a significant stride as Beijing gradually eases its stringent COVID-related measures that have been in place for over two years, dating back to early 2020.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin disclosed this update during a routine press briefing.

China’s rigorous Zero-COVID protocols persisted for over two years before being relinquished in December 2022. These measures not only significantly impacted the nation’s economy but also led to various social disruptions.

Tourism plays a pivotal role in China’s economy, making the resurgence of Chinese tourists imperative for regional economic health.

As recently as April, China dispensed with the PCR test mandate for incoming travelers, replacing it with a requirement for a COVID-19 antigen test result taken within 48 hours before boarding flights.

The stringent Zero-COVID regulations exerted notable influence on China’s economy. Despite their eventual discontinuation, the nation’s post-COVID growth has faced deceleration.

In response, on August 21st, China’s central bank implemented a significant change by lowering a key interest rate. The People’s Bank of China lowered the one-year loan prime rate, a benchmark for corporate loans, from 3.55 percent to 3.45 percent. This action aimed to counteract the slowdown experienced by the world’s second-largest economy.

According to AFP, uncertainty in the labor market and reduced global demand for Chinese goods have weighed on economic activity within China. Moreover, sluggish economic conditions worldwide have contributed to this situation.

A recent study conducted in the United States suggested that China’s abrupt dismantling of its Zero-COVID regime might have led to nearly two million excess deaths.

Researchers from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle highlighted the significance of their findings: “Our study of excess deaths related to the lifting of the zero-COVID policy in China sets an empirically derived benchmark estimate. These findings are important for understanding how the sudden propagation of COVID-19 across a population may impact population mortality.”

The study revealed that the count of excess deaths surpassed the official Chinese government estimates in January.