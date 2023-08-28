Firefighters from Greece and Europe struggle to contain three major wildfires in Evros and Alexandroupolis

Efforts by hundreds of firefighters from Greece and various European countries are being stretched to the limit as they battle to contain three significant wildfires in the Greek regions of Evros and Alexandroupolis.

These massive wildfires have tragically claimed at least 21 lives, as reported by the Associated Press.

The relentless wildfires have raged for an unbroken period of ten days.

Greece Wildfires: Magnitude of the Crisis A series of fires, ranging in size from small to large, have coalesced into one of Europe’s largest single recorded wildfires, causing extensive devastation to vast expanses of forest and homes on the outskirts of Alexandroupolis.

The crisis has escalated to the point where the inferno is encroaching upon the capital, Athens.

Further reports indicate that another major wildfire on the northwestern outskirts of Athens has been blazing for days, ravaging homes and penetrating the Mount Parnitha national park, a precious green space near Athens.

In an attempt to combat the flames, the fire department has deployed 260 firefighters, a plane, and three helicopters, according to the Associated Press.

Simultaneously, a third major wildfire erupted on the Cycladic island of Andros on Saturday due to lightning strikes, and it continues to burn uncontrollably as of Sunday.

Origins of Greece’s Wildfire Epidemic The combined force of powerful gale winds and scorching, arid summer conditions has created a conducive environment for flames to spread rapidly across Greece.

Over the weekend, firefighting teams grappled with a staggering 122 fires, with 75 new blazes erupting in the span of 24 hours between Friday evening and Saturday evening, as reported by the fire department.

European Solidarity in Firefighting Endeavors In response to Greece’s urgent plea for assistance, European nations have rallied together. Aircraft from Germany, Sweden, Croatia, and Cyprus have been dispatched, while a diverse array of firefighting teams from Romania, France, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Albania, Slovakia, and Serbia are actively assisting on the ground.

The joint efforts of these nations underscore the significance of cross-border collaboration in managing the wildfires and mitigating their devastating impacts.