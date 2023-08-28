Indigo flight faces lengthy delay due to false bomb threat at Kochi airport.

Kochi airport was thrown into chaos when an unidentified bomb threat disrupted operations. Allegedly, a Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight scheduled for a 10:30 am departure was targeted, prompting pilots to halt preparations.
Passengers and baggage were swiftly disembarked as a precaution. A comprehensive search of the aircraft ensued, with the cooperation of both the bomb squad and police. Ultimately, officials ascertained the threat to be unsubstantiated.
After a significant delay of nearly three hours, the Indigo flight was finally able to depart for Bengaluru during the afternoon, leaving behind the false alarm that had caused such turmoil.
