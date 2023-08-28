‘Jawan’ Starring Shah Rukh Khan Sparks Huge Buzz with Rapid Ticket Sales Before Release

After the immense excitement generated by ‘Pathaan’, the anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ has soared to unprecedented heights. Even though the film’s release date is set for September 7th, the wait has become a true test of endurance for his ardent admirers. While advance bookings for ‘Jawan’ took flight in international markets like the US, UAE, Australia, and Saudi Arabia, limited theaters in Mumbai have initiated bookings within India. Nevertheless, the remarkable speed at which tickets were swept off the shelves surpassed all expectations.

Several reports suggest that ‘Jawan’ tickets were completely sold out in a mere 15 minutes, including those carrying a hefty price tag of Rs 1,100. This phenomenon underscores the fervor of movie enthusiasts eagerly awaiting their chance to be part of the experience.

Under the direction of Atlee Kumar, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role, accompanied by a talented supporting cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone. With a release planned in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the movie guarantees an enthralling cinematic journey.