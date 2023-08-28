Neeraj Chopra clinches Gold at World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra made history as the inaugural Indian athlete to secure a gold medal at the World Athletics Championship. Despite fouling his initial throw, Chopra managed an impressive 88.17m in his second attempt.

With titles as the reigning Olympic champion, World champion, and Diamond League champion in javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra’s achievements extend beyond this victory. He holds the distinction of being the first Indian track and field athlete to triumph at the World Under-20 Championships in 2016, where he also set a world U20 record with a throw of 86.48m. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secured the silver medal, while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic clinched the bronze with a throw of 86.67m.