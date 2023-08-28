Onam Special : Malabar Avial Recipe

Sure, here’s a simple recipe for Malabar Avial

Ingredients:

– 1 cup mixed vegetables (carrot, beans, yam, plantain, drumstick, pumpkin, etc.), chopped into small pieces

– 1/2 cup grated coconut

– 1 green chili

– 1/2 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 cup curd (yogurt)

– A pinch of turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– Curry leaves

– Coconut oil

Instructions:

1. Boil the chopped mixed vegetables with a pinch of turmeric powder and salt until they are cooked but not mushy. Drain and set aside.

2. In a grinder, blend grated coconut, green chili, and cumin seeds to make a coarse paste. Keep it aside.

3. In a mixing bowl, whisk the curd until smooth. Add the coconut paste and mix well.

4. Heat a little coconut oil in a pan, add curry leaves, and sauté for a few seconds.

5. Add the cooked vegetables to the pan and gently mix them with the curry leaves.

6. Pour the curd-coconut mixture over the vegetables and mix everything together.

7. Allow it to cook on low heat for a couple of minutes, stirring occasionally. Make sure not to let it boil.

8. Once the avial is heated through, remove from the heat.

9. Drizzle some coconut oil on top before serving for an authentic touch.