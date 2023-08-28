Teen Boy Tries to Kill Father, Attempts Suicide to Evade Arrest

In a truly shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy recently made a horrifying attempt on his own father’s life. The father, who was already battling kidney-related health issues, became the target of his son’s aggression after scolding him at their residence in Pothencode. What followed was a disturbing sequence of events that unfolded on a Sunday, leaving the community bewildered.

Seeking to evade the consequences of his actions, the teenage boy not only orchestrated an attack on his ailing father but also made a desperate bid to end his own life. Fortunately, the swift intervention of law enforcement prevented further tragedy from unfolding.

Both the father and son are currently receiving medical treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College hospital. Thankfully, medical sources have confirmed that their conditions are stable and they are no longer in imminent danger.

The brutality of the attack came to light when the injured father managed to escape from his own home, his cries for help echoing the terror he had experienced. The disturbing sequence of events began around 10.30 am on that fateful Sunday.

According to statements provided to the police, the father’s confrontation with his son was triggered by a seemingly trivial matter—wearing another person’s footwear. The father reprimanded his son for this, instructing him not to repeat such behavior. Little did he know that this would ignite a violent reaction.

Law enforcement officials pieced together the chilling events that transpired. In the aftermath of the scolding, the teenager enlisted the help of a friend and executed a plan of attack. First, the father was subjected to a painful assault involving water mixed with chili powder being splashed onto his face. The agony caused by this assault was just the beginning.

As the father struggled in pain, the teenage boy carried out an even more heinous act. Armed with a sharp object, the son repeatedly stabbed his own father in the head. The brutality of the attack was evident in the multiple wounds inflicted on the victim.

Miraculously, the father managed to escape his assailants by breaking free and racing towards the safety of the door. The involvement of the friend in this horrifying event was shrouded by the use of a mask, obscuring his identity.

In a tragic twist, the incident took an even darker turn when the teenage boy’s desperation reached its peak. Fearing the consequences of his actions and the impending legal ramifications, he attempted to take his own life by hanging. His actions were witnessed by law enforcement, who wasted no time in rescuing him from the dangerous situation. With swift action, they managed to kick down the door and prevent another potential tragedy.

This shocking incident serves as a grim reminder of the complexities of human emotions and the potential darkness that can lurk within even the most unexpected individuals. The community is left grappling with the aftermath of this horrifying event, seeking understanding and answers in the wake of such a senseless act.