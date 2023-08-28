Thrissur’s Pulikali Dance Parade Set for September 1st

The highly anticipated annual Pulikali dance procession, a cherished tradition during the Onam season, is eagerly awaited this year on September 1. The event, set to take place at Swaranj Ground, features the participation of five teams and coincides with the fourth day of the Onam festival.

A recent Pulikali organizing meeting led to a noteworthy decision by the corporation to increase the festival’s monetary fund to Rs 2.5 lakh. However, uncertainties linger about the availability of last year’s promised government funds. Once again, it seems that the funds will not be received in advance.

Pulikali, a vibrant celebration in which performers adorn themselves with multicolored tiger-striped body paint and don identical masks, incorporates lively traditional dances accompanied by rhythmic percussion instruments such as chenda, thakil, and udukku. Centered around the theme of tiger hunting, this performance is an eagerly awaited spectacle that draws attendees from around the globe every year.