15 killed after militia attacked the worshippers praying in a Church in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo

A tragic incident occurred in the northeastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo as militia members attacked a church where worshippers had gathered, resulting in the loss of at least 15 lives. This disturbing event was confirmed by both military sources and local informants on Tuesday (August 29). The civilians residing in this area have been increasingly subjected to violence.

The attack took place on Sunday and targeted a fishing camp in Gobu. The assailants were identified as members of the Co-operative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO), a militia group known for their involvement in ruthless ethnic killings. Charite Banza, the president of the civil society in the Ituri province, revealed that the assault endured for over two hours, resulting in the tragic deaths of 15 individuals. Additionally, seven more people had lost their lives in the same vicinity a week prior, as reported by Banza to AFP.

Ituri province has emerged as a particularly violent hotspot within the Democratic Republic of Congo, witnessing numerous lives claimed in these brutal attacks.

Pilo Mulindo, the leader of the Bahema Nord chiefdom, which was targeted in the assault, conveyed that a provisional count indicated that nine civilians, four CODECO militiamen, and one soldier had been killed in the recent attack on Tuesday. Army spokesperson Lieutenant Jules Ngongo informed AFP that the CODECO militia had “assaulted civilians while they were praying in their church in Gobu, located on the shores of Lake Albert.” Ngongo emphasized that the military had promptly responded to the attack on the church and that efforts were underway to hold the culprits accountable.

Ruphin Mapela, the administrator of Djugu territory, and Dieudonne Lossa, a prominent civil society leader, both corroborated that CODECO was responsible for this violent attack. Lossa tragically remarked, “The victims were engaged in prayer, but regrettably, militiamen identified as CODECO opened fire on them.” Both individuals confirmed that the assault had claimed the lives of one soldier, four assailants, and nine innocent civilians.

The churches situated in the Mesa, Cepac, and Aumopro areas, close to the shores of Lake Albert within the Bahema-Nord chiefdom, were targeted by the militants.

As the armed forces pursue these criminals and work to neutralize their threat, Ituri army spokesman Jules Ngongo Tshikudi urged the population to remain composed.

The CODECO militia, consisting of numerous fighters, asserts that they are safeguarding the interests of the Lendu community from their rival ethnic group, the Hema. This conflict between the Lendu and Hema communities reignited in 2017, following a period of relative calm.