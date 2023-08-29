Bevco Records Rs 116 Crore Liquor Sales on Uthradam Day

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) reported impressive liquor sales amounting to Rs 116 crore from its outlets on Uthradam day. Notably, the Irinjalakkuda outlet in Thrissur took the lead with a collection of Rs 1.06 crore, followed closely by the Ashrmam Port outlet in Kollam, which recorded Rs 1.01 crore in sales.

Changanassery in Kottayam also contributed significantly with liquor sales worth Rs 95 lakh. The managing director of Bevco anticipates further sales growth once the final turnover figures are released.

Uthradam, the ninth day of the Onam festival, holds special significance. In some parts of Kerala, Onam celebrations commence on Uthradam, while others observe it as ‘Onaam Onam’ (First Onam) and Thiruvonam as ‘Randaam Onam’ (Second Onam).