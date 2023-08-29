Congress legislator called to appear regarding Nuh violence; party seeks Assembly debate.

Haryana’s Congress MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka, Mamman Khan, received a summons to Nagina Police Station related to the Nuh violence that unfolded during a Vishva Hindu Parishad yatra. The notice cited Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which addresses attendance of witnesses before police officers.

Simultaneously, the Congress party, acting as the opposition in Haryana, submitted an adjournment notice within the Haryana Assembly, aiming to deliberate on the Nuh clashes.

Tragically, the violence during the Vishva Hindu Parishad yatra on July 31 in Nuh resulted in six casualties, including two home guards and a clergy member. Mamman Khan’s summons followed the interrogation of over 200 of his supporters, who claimed his involvement.

Expressing concern, Haryana’s Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, criticized the state government for withholding information regarding the incidents, stating, “The Chief Minister claims that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the Nuh incidents of communal violence. But the government is avoiding speaking on the matter, which means they are hiding something and something is wrong at the bottom. The matter should be investigated by a sitting high court judge.”

Despite Congress leaders presenting an adjournment notice, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta declined the discussion, citing subjudice concerns. Kiran Choudhary, a Congress representative, pointed out that the state government was dodging the core issue in court.

Mamman Khan, present during the session, refrained from commenting on the situation. In response to Khan’s summons, Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij held the Congress accountable for the violence, asserting that while they were responsible, they lacked the courage to confront the truth.

Further accusations came from BJP’s Pataudi MLA, Satya Prakash Jrawta, who alleged that Mamman Khan had fueled communal violence through an objectionable tweet just prior to the incidents. Jrawta noted Khan’s Assembly statement about confronting “cow vigilantes” and vowed to file a complaint if necessary.