Geetika Srivastava to assume the role of India’s charge d’affaires at its High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan

Geetika Srivastava, a member of the 2005 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), is set to take on the role of India’s charge d’affaires at its High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan. This appointment holds significance as it signifies the first instance of a female diplomat leading India’s representation in Pakistan. Following the tenure of Suresh Kumar, who will be returning to New Delhi soon, this move was reported by various media outlets.

Before assuming her new responsibilities, Srivastava held the position of joint secretary in the Indo-Pacific division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). With a distinguished career, she brings valuable experience from her posting at the Indian Embassy in Beijing, China, spanning from 2007 to 2009. Additionally, her role as the director of the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Kolkata has contributed to her expertise.

Srivastava’s appointment comes during a period of diplomatic challenges, as the relationship between India and Pakistan remains strained due to multiple factors, including the issue of terrorism stemming from Pakistani territory.

Following India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in August 2019, which revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi. Presently, the high commissions in Islamabad and New Delhi are led by their respective charge d’affaires.

Throughout history, India’s diplomatic missions have predominantly been represented by male diplomats, making this appointment a pioneering step in Indian diplomacy.

Pakistan has also named Saad Ahmad Warraich as its new charge d’affaires in New Delhi. Warraich, previously stationed at Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, succeeded Salman Sharif, who departed from India in July.

India’s stance on Pakistan’s involvement in propagating and nurturing international terrorist groups has remained steadfast. New Delhi has consistently raised concerns about Pakistan’s ongoing support for cross-border terrorism in various bilateral, regional, and multilateral forums. Moreover, India has provided credible evidence indicating the Pakistani origins of apprehended terrorists.