IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states till August 31

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in the northeastern, eastern and southern parts of India till Thursday, August 31. The national weather agency in its latest weather bulletin said that parts of Assam and Meghalaya may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall till August 31. Heavy rainfall is likely to prevail in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Andaman & Nicobar Islands till August 31.

The IMD said the monsoon trough continues to run along the foothills of the Himalayas and it is likely to remain along the foothills of Himalayas during next 5 days. In Southern part of the country, IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall activity in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The agency said subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over the rest of the country for the next week.