Kia introduces electric sunroof in Sonet HTK+ variant: Details

Mumbai: Kia India has introduced electric sunroof as standard feature in the Sonet Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant. It has been priced at Rs 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia Sonet Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant will be the only sub 4-metre SUV in India to offer this feature as standard under Rs 10 lakh price tag.

The SUV comes with 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple Carplay and wireless phone projection, 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, fully automatic air conditioner and Auto headlamps.

Kia Sonet G1.2 HTK+ is powered by a 1.2L Smartstream petrol engine which develops top power of 82 bhp and peak torque of 115 Nm.

Kia Sonet was launched in 2020 in India and so far, over 3.3 lakh units of the SUV has been sold in the last three years in the domestic market. The company is offering a 3-year free maintenance and 5-year warranty coverage along with a zero down payment option for the Sonet.