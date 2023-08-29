Lexus launches Luxury Mover MPV in India: Features

Mumbai: Lexus India has launched its new Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) named in India. The brand has opened the bookings for MPV named ‘Lexux Luxury Mover’. Customers can reserve new vehicle at authorised guest experience centres and Lexus Meraki outlets located nationwide.

Lexus India presents the Lexus LM in both 4-seater and 7-seater variants. The LM 350h will be offered with a 2.5L 4-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain generating 247 bhp of peak power and 239 Nm of max torque. The pricing details for this particular model have not been disclosed by the company as of now.

Safety features include Pre-Crash safety, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, Proactive Driving Assist, and the Abnormal Driver Response System. The LM measures 5,130 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,945 mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm.