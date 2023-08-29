Mercedes-Benz unveils 2024 EQB and EQA facelifts: Details

Mumbai: German luxury auto maker, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2024 EQB and EQA facelifts The company has not revealed any specific launch date for the facelifted models in India.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB facelift comes with a Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos. The EQB is available in three models: the EQB 250+, the EQB 300 4Matic, and the EQB 350 4Matic. The power output and torque delivery for the three variants, starting with EQB 250+ are 188 bhp and 385 Nm, while the EQB 300 returns 225 bhp and 390 Nm, followed by the EQB 350 which develops 288 bhp and 520 Nm.

The EQB 250+ has a 70.5kWh battery with a WLTP range of 463-536 km on a single charge, whereas the EQB 300 and EQB 350 have a 66.4kWh battery with a WLTP certified driving range of 396-448 km on a full charge.