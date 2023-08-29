Mollywood Celebs Unite to Share Onam Joy and Foster Fan Unity

As the festive air of Onam envelops us, Mollywood’s luminaries have converged to diffuse its joy and elation throughout their admirers. Spearheading this celebratory spirit, the iconic Mohanlal extended his Onam wishes through a captivating photograph, wherein he donned traditional attire, accompanied by a heartfelt message, ‘Happy Onam’.

Simultaneously, a circulating video on social media showcases Mammootty amidst the set of his forthcoming film ‘Bramayugam’. Here, he embraces the essence of Onam by personally serving an Onasadhya to the entire crew, even including the budding talent Arjun Ashokan. Stepping into the festive revelry, Tovino Thomas shared an enchanting snapshot alongside his spouse, conveying his warm Onam greetings not just visually, but also by means of a heartfelt social media post.

In parallel enthusiasm, Prithviraj also turned to the digital sphere, channeling his Onam felicitations with the simple yet impactful words, ‘Happy Onam to all of you from us!’