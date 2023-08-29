Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ to Have Rare 6 AM Premiere, a First in 51 Years

Bollywood’s cherished icon, Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to grace the silver screen once again with his much-awaited film ‘Jawan’. As fans eagerly await the commencement of advance bookings, intriguing reports have emerged that Mumbai’s renowned Gaiety Galaxy theatre is set to break its longstanding tradition by hosting a rare 6 AM show—a remarkable occurrence after 51 years.

The revelation came through a tweet by Shah Rukh Khan’s dedicated fan club, the Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, on X (formerly known as Twitter). In a jubilant declaration, the fan club exclaimed, “We’ve etched history once with #Pathaan, reinstating a 9 AM screening after five decades at the legendary #Gaiety theatre. And now, with #Jawan, we’re poised to rewrite history again by introducing a 6 AM show at the iconic #GaietyGalaxy!”

‘Jawan’ holds the promise of an electrifying, action-packed narrative that traces the emotional voyage of a man determined to rectify societal injustices. Helmed by director Atlee, the film is slated for a theatrical release on September 7. Shah Rukh Khan takes on the lead role, accompanied by the special appearances of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and more.