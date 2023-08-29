Srinagar is hosting the international beauty pageant winners for the first time ever

For the first time in history, Srinagar, located in the Kashmir Valley, is hosting a group of international beauty pageant winners, following its earlier role as the venue for the G20 working group meeting earlier this year. Among the visitors is the reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska from Poland, who is experiencing the city’s splendor alongside numerous other beauty pageant winners.

The enchanting natural beauty of Kashmir left a profound impact on the visiting beauty queens, including Miss World Karolina Bielawska. Srinagar played host to a pre-event for the upcoming Miss World 2023, attended by prominent figures such as Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena, Miss World America Shree Saini, Miss World India Sini Shetty, Miss World England Jessica Gagen, and Miss Asia Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules. The event also saw the presence of the Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, Julia Eric Morley.

India is set to host the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant later this year, marking a return to hosting after almost three decades. The last instance was in 1996. As part of their visit, the beauty queens were treated to a tour of Srinagar, which included the renowned Dal Lake. The Department of Tourism arranged serene shikara rides for them, drawing effusive praise for the captivating beauty of Kashmir.

Miss World Karolina Bielawska conveyed her adoration for Kashmir, expressing the desire for the world to witness its splendor. She praised India’s diversity and hospitality, stating that every state has something unique to offer.

India, a six-time winner of the coveted title, sees Miss India World joining the ranks of already-crowned Miss World Karolina for this journey. The two were seen enjoying each other’s company during a shared shikara ride, capturing the moment with several selfies.

Miss India Sini Shetty described Miss World Karolina as a significant source of inspiration, highlighting the lessons of poise and grace learned from her. She expressed excitement at welcoming 140 countries to India and showcasing the nation’s true essence. The Jammu and Kashmir government anticipates that events like these will elevate the Valley’s international visibility.

The presence of Miss World in Kashmir signifies a blend of elegance, artistic expression, and cultural exchange. This follows the G20 working group meeting’s impact, which drew thousands of foreign tourists to the valley, with around 17 thousand foreigners having visited the Kashmir Valley in the first half of 2023.