Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher in the volatile session on August 29. BSE Sensex settled at 65,075.82, up 79.22 points or 0.12%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,342.70, up 36.70 points or 0.19%.

About 2023 shares advanced, 1475 shares declined, and 138 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers in the market were UPL, Hindalco Industries, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Steel. Top losers included Bharti Airtel, HUL, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Reliance Industries.

Among sectors, metal, power and realty gained 1% each, while selling was seen in the PSU Bank, FMCG and pharma stocks. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.5% each.