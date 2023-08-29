The Chandrayaan-3 rover Pragyan finds the presence of sulphur near the south pole of the lunar surface

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reported that the Chandrayaan-3 rover, named Pragyan, has identified the presence of sulphur near the lunar south pole, marking a significant discovery.

During its groundbreaking mission of conducting in-situ measurements to ascertain the elemental composition of the lunar surface, the rover utilized the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument to identify the presence of sulphur.

The presence of sulphur in the region has been definitively confirmed through these in-situ measurements, a feat that was previously unattainable using the instruments onboard the lunar orbiters.

LIBS is a scientific method that involves analyzing the composition of materials by subjecting them to intense laser pulses. This process entails directing a high-energy laser pulse onto the surface of a material, such as rock or soil. Consequently, the laser pulse generates a highly localized and exceptionally hot plasma.

The plasma’s emitted light is meticulously analyzed and resolved spectrally, with the aid of detectors like Charge Coupled Devices. Since each element emits a distinct range of light wavelengths when present in a plasma state, the elemental composition of the material is precisely determined. This technique enables researchers to decipher the constituents of the lunar surface in a detailed and accurate manner.

The Chandrayaan-3 rover’s discovery of sulphur at the lunar south pole highlights the rover’s groundbreaking capability to conduct on-site measurements, providing insights into the composition of the moon’s surface. This is particularly significant as it offers valuable information that was previously beyond the reach of orbiting instruments.