Toyota launches Rumion MPV in india: Price, features

Mumbai: Toyota India has launched the all-new Rumion MPV in markets. The new MPV is offered at price range of Rs 10.29-13.68 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. It is offered in six variants namely S MT, AT, G MT, V MT, V AT and S MT CNG. Toyota Rumion MPV deliveries will start from September 8.

Toyota Rumion Price in India

S MT (Petrol): Rs 10,29,000

S AT (Petrol): Rs 11,89,000

G MT (Petrol): Rs 11,45,000

V MT (Petrol): Rs 12,18,000

V AT (Petrol): Rs 13,68,000

S MT (CNG): Rs 11,24,000

The 7-seater MPV is powered by 1.5L K-Series petrol engine with Neo Drive (ISG) technology and E-CNG technology. It returns mileage of 20.51 kmpl for the petrol variants while the CNG variant will deliver fuel efficiency of 26.11 km/kg. The MPV is offered with two transmission choices: a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit.

It is equipped with the 7-inch Smartplay Cast touchscreen audio system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The MPV also gets Toyota i-Connect which comes with a host of remote control features for climate control, lock/unlock, hazard lights and many more. Safety features include 4-airbags, ABS with EBD, Engine immobilizer, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and more.