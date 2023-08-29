Western Cuba lashed by tropical storm Idalia; likely to turn into a major hurricane

Tropical storm Idalia unleashed its fury upon western Cuba on Tuesday (August 29), with predictions indicating it could escalate into a major hurricane as it tracks towards the Gulf Coast in Florida. Officials have initiated evacuations, and residents have been urged to prepare for its anticipated landfall on Wednesday.

Idalia was situated roughly 80 miles (130 km) away from the western tip of Cuba, moving northward with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (112 kph), as per the latest advisory from the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre.

With the storm’s increasing strength and its northward trajectory, approximately 14 million Floridians are now under the looming threat of a hurricane, as tropical storm warnings have been posted along the Gulf of Mexico.

The primary risk to human safety posed by the storm is the elevated seawater level, which could be driven inland to flood low-lying coastal regions due to strong winds. Storm surge alerts have been declared along an extensive stretch of the Gulf Coast, starting from the Sarasota vicinity and extending northward through Tampa, encompassing Indian Pass at the western edge of Apalachicola Bay.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida addressed the impending danger in a press conference, urging citizens to brace themselves and fully prepare for the approaching perilous conditions. He disclosed his prior discussions with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director Deanne Criswell and US President Joe Biden regarding the situation.

Cubans took swift action to evacuate coastal towns, secure fishing vessels, and fortify their homes as Idalia swept across the western part of the island on Monday. The fishing village of Guanimar experienced flooding, with brown floodwaters engulfing the area by mid-afternoon.

Residents were transported to higher ground using aged buses, some with missing windows and floorboards. Amidst howling winds and rattling tin roofs, fishing boats stranded in mangroves were battered.

Preparations were underway for evacuations, with many anticipating the inevitable soaking that the storm’s rain would bring. “We’ve had two days of rain already,” noted resident Yadira Alvarez, 34, as she readied herself to evacuate her five children.

Mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders were issued in several Florida counties, with Governor DeSantis indicating that these orders might extend further. Vulnerable structures and low-lying coastal areas in Pasco, Manatee, Hernando, Taylor, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Sarasota, and Citrus counties were placed under mandatory evacuation orders. Notably, parts of Tampa were also included in the evacuation orders in Hillsborough County.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw emphasized the critical nature of evacuation orders, stressing that they indicate imminent danger to life.