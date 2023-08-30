3.40 lakh people affected by Assam flood

As the water level of the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries continued to rise, the flood situation in Assam worsened on Wednesday, affecting more than 3.40 lakh people in 22 districts, according to an official bulletin.

In total, 3.07 lakh people were affected by the flood on Tuesday across 21 districts in the state.

However, the death toll from this year’s flood remained at 15.

According to a dispatch from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Brahmaputra was running above the danger mark at Dhubri, Goalpara, Guwahati, Tezpur, and Nematighat as well as Disang, Buridihing, and Subansiri in various locations throughout the state.

3,40,937 more people were affected by the floods overall.

With a population of 65,035, Majuli was the district most severely affected by the flooding, followed by Goalpara (58,439), Morigaon (44,181), Biswanath (36,671), Sivasagar (28,669), and Lakhimpur (24,594).

In total, 1,308 persons have sought refuge in 153 rescue camps, while 150 distribution centres are being used by the affected districts’ administrations to disperse aid.

13 of the 44 campgrounds in the Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve and 10 camps in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary have been flooded, according to a message from the forest department.

The bulletin stated that 3,02,932 animals in all had been impacted by the current flood wave.

33 highways were destroyed in the districts of Darrang, Dhubri, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon, and Udalguri. An embankment was burst in the Darrang district, another was damaged in Udalguri.

Aside from Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Majuli, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri, large-scale erosion was also recorded from these locations.