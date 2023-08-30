Delhi Metro will operate approximately 106 additional train trips for Raksha Bandhan

To accommodate passengers during the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Delhi Metro will provide approximately 106 additional train trips on Wednesday, as confirmed by officials. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will also deploy extra personnel at stations to manage the increased commuter flow by operating additional ticket counters. As needed, standby trains may be readied for service to alleviate congestion, authorities mentioned.

To streamline the process and avoid crowds at ticket counters, passengers are encouraged to use the DMRC Travel Mobile App for purchasing QR code-based tickets. Moreover, guards and customer facilitation agents will be stationed at major metro stations to assist and guide travelers, as stated by the DMRC.