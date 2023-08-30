Following extensive protests, NHAI surveyed affected Jammu-Pathankot highway sections

A high-ranking team from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) conducted an inspection of the sections of the Jammu-Pathankot highway that were damaged in Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials. The administration had promised the public that an NHAI delegation would evaluate the road’s condition in response to widespread protests by various political and social groups. The protests, along with a hunger strike organized by the Yuva Rajput Sabha, aimed to draw attention to the highway’s poor state and demanded the removal of a toll plaza at Sarore in Samba district.

Two bridges on the Tarnah river, near Chakra village and Dayala Chak along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, sustained damage due to a flash flood in the river on July 19. Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas stated that the NHAI’s high-level team visited the area, inspecting the damaged sections of the bridge and road, as well as evaluating a new causeway. He expressed optimism that a solution would be reached soon. The causeway’s repair work is in progress to make it accessible for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles. The NHAI officials are exploring technological solutions to address the problems and are actively working towards repairing the highway.