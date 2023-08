Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Qatar announced a temporary road closure. The Lusail Intersection EM1, close to the Lusail Stadium area will be closed for one month.

The closure is effective from 3 am today, August 30, 2023 until September 30, 2023. The authority urged all motorists to use alternative routes and follow directional signs as shown on the map.