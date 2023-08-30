Honda launches 2023 Hornet 2.0 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2023 Hornet 2.0 OBD2 compliant edition. The bike is offered at a price tag of Rs. 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2023 Hornet 2.0 is powered by a revamped 184.40cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine. The engine delivers 17.03 bhp of power and 15.9 Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The 2023 Hornet 2.0 boasts an assist and slipper clutch. The suspension setup consists of a Golden Up-side Down (USD) front fork and a monoshock rear setupThe bike gets dual petal disc brakes accompanied by a single-channel ABS.

It features a LED headlamp, LED winkers, an X-Shaped LED tail lamp, and a sporty split seat. The 2023 Honda model features a fully digital instrument cluster, an underbelly pan, an engine kill switch, and a single-channel ABS system. The LCD dashboard incorporates a five-level illumination adjustment, showcasing essential information such as a gear position indicator and a service due reminder.