IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 2 Districts as Thunderstorm Expected in Kerala Tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the possibility of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in isolated areas of Kerala on Wednesday. In light of this, a yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Ernakulam and Alappuzha for that day. Earlier, the districts of Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram were placed under a similar alert.

The forecast predicts the potential for isolated heavy rainfall across these districts. Heavy rain is defined as rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within a 24-hour period.

In response to these conditions, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has outlined a series of precautions to be followed in the event of a thunderstorm:

1. Seek shelter in a secure building as soon as lightning is observed. Remaining in open areas increases the risk of lightning strikes.

2. Close and keep away from all windows and doors during strong winds and thunderstorms. Sit down and avoid unnecessary contact with walls or floors.

3. Unplug all electrical appliances and maintain a safe distance from them during thunderstorms.

4. Refrain from using landline telephones, but using mobile phones is safe.

5. If the sky is cloudy, keep children from playing outdoors.

6. Avoid seeking shelter under trees and never park vehicles beneath them during thunderstorms.

7. If caught in a vehicle during a thunderstorm, stay inside and avoid extending limbs outside. Refrain from using bicycles, motorbikes, or tractors during the storm; find refuge in a secure building until it subsides.

8. Do not go to the terrace or yard to retrieve items during rainfall.

9. Secure loose objects that could become projectiles in strong winds.

10. Avoid bathing and collecting water from taps during thunderstorms, as lightning can travel through pipes.

11. Engaging in outdoor activities like fishing or bathing in rivers during thunderstorms should be avoided. Cease such activities if the sky becomes cloudy, and move to the nearest land. Avoid open areas on boats and refrain from handling fishing gear during thunderstorms.

12. Do not fly kites during thunderstorms.

13. Keep pets indoors during thunderstorms; attempting to move them during rain exposes both you and the pet to the risk of lightning.

14. If you’re outdoors and unable to seek shelter, curl up by tucking your head and feet in and rolling into a ball.

15. Lightning protection systems on buildings can offer safety. Using surge protectors safeguards electrical equipment.

16. Lightning strikes can result in severe injuries like burns, vision or hearing loss, or heart attacks. It’s important to provide first aid immediately. The initial 30 seconds after a lightning strike are critical for saving a person’s life. Prompt medical attention is crucial in such situations.