Jayasurya’s impassioned speech on farmers’ plight before ministers becomes an internet sensation.

Actor Jayasurya delivered a scathing critique of the Kerala Government’s handling of farmers’ issues, pulling no punches during his speech at the agricultural fest ‘Karshikolsavam’ in Kalamassery. He emphasized the struggles faced by farmers, specifically mentioning a group that resorted to a hunger protest on Thiruvonam Day due to pending dues from Supplyco for procured paddy. Jayasurya’s passionate plea didn’t stop there.

In his words, “The issues faced by the farmers are not that simple… I am not speaking as actor Jayasurya here. As an ordinary person, I would like to remind you (Agriculture minister) of certain things.” He conveyed how a friend, Krishna Prasad, both an actor and a farmer, had been waiting for months to receive dues. Their hunger protest wasn’t merely a demand for action; it was a call to the concerned authorities to take notice.

Addressing the agricultural minister, Jayasurya brought up a grave concern. He said, “The young generation will take to agriculture only if they can proudly point to their father and mother having a dignified life.” He echoed fears about poisoned vegetables, revealing how people were resorting to consuming produce from outside Kerala due to toxic contents in local ones.

Sharing a personal experience, Jayasurya recounted a visit to a rice mill in Palakkad. He discovered a superior-quality rice brand meant for exports, questioning why the people of Kerala weren’t deserving of such quality within their own state. He criticized the lack of quality checks, leading to the distribution of subpar products. Jayasurya concluded by expressing his hope that his words resonated with the audience and urged the government to tackle these issues earnestly.